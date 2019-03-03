Liverpool surrender top spot after Everton draw

By AFP

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool were left to regret two huge missed chances by Mohamed Salah as Everton held out for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men now trail champions Manchester City by a point at the top of the Premier League with nine games remaining.

Salah was denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a last-ditch challenge by Michael Keane either side of half-time as Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in six league games.

Fabinho was also guilty of wasting a big opportunity 21 minutes from time as Lucas Digne cleared when the Brazilian took an age to control Virgil van Dijk's knockdown.