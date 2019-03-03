 Liverpool surrender top spot after Everton draw - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Liverpool surrender top spot after Everton draw

Sunday March 3 2019

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah reacts during their English Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 3, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah reacts during their English Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 3, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |  AFP

In Summary

  • Fabinho was also guilty of wasting a big opportunity 21 minutes from time as Lucas Digne cleared when the Brazilian took an age to control Virgil van Dijk's knockdown.
  • Everton remain without a win in the Merseyside derby in 20 matches stretching back to 2010, but may have done enough to stop their local rivals from winning the title for the first time in 29 years.
Advertisement
 
By AFP
More by this Author

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool were left to regret two huge missed chances by Mohamed Salah as Everton held out for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men now trail champions Manchester City by a point at the top of the Premier League with nine games remaining.

Salah was denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a last-ditch challenge by Michael Keane either side of half-time as Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in six league games.

Fabinho was also guilty of wasting a big opportunity 21 minutes from time as Lucas Digne cleared when the Brazilian took an age to control Virgil van Dijk's knockdown.

Everton remain without a win in the Merseyside derby in 20 matches stretching back to 2010, but may have done enough to stop their local rivals from winning the title for the first time in 29 years.

Related Content

Related Stories

17 minutes ago

Jorginho guides Chelsea past strugglers Fulham

Jorginho fired Chelsea to a 2-1 win at struggling Fulham on Sunday.

  • 1  hour ago Rodgers's Premier League return starts with defeat
    • Advertisement