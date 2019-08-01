alexa Liverpool teen remorseful over video mocking Kane - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Liverpool teen remorseful over video mocking Kane

Thursday August 1 2019

Liverpool's British midfielder Harvey Elliott controls the ball during their international friendly match against Lyon on July 31, 2019 in Geneva. PHOTO | FABRICE COFFRINI |

Liverpool's British midfielder Harvey Elliott controls the ball during their international friendly match against Lyon on July 31, 2019 in Geneva. PHOTO | FABRICE COFFRINI |  AFP

In Summary

  • "The contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."
  • A boyhood Liverpool fan, Elliott made his debut on Wednesday in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Lyon after moving from Fulham last week for an undisclosed fee.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott apologised on Thursday after a video emerged of him appearing to mock Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Snapchat video, taken during the Champions League final in June, shows Elliott, 16, performing an offensive impersonation of the England international.

Elliott took to Instagram to issue an apology, where he admitted his actions were "immature" and "senseless".

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet," he wrote.

"The contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Also Read

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Elliott made his debut on Wednesday in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Lyon after moving from Fulham last week for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement