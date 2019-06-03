alexa Liverpool want to secure new Klopp deal - Daily Nation
Liverpool want to secure new Klopp deal

Monday June 3 2019

Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp (centre) raises the Uefa Champions League trophy he celebrates with players after their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Uefa Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS | AFP

Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp (centre) raises the Uefa Champions League trophy he celebrates with players after their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Uefa Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

BBC SPORT
By BBC SPORT
Liverpool are keen to tie Jurgen Klopp down to an extended contract after the club's Champions League triumph.

Up to 750,000 fans welcomed the Liverpool manager - whose deal ends in 2022 - and his players home on Sunday after the 2-0 win over Spurs in Madrid.

Klopp, 51, also oversaw a league campaign in which Liverpool lost only once to finish second on 97 points.

"Jurgen is a brilliant coach but just as importantly he is a humble and caring man," said chairman Tom Werner.

"When the players threw Jurgen in the air after our victory, they were acknowledging what all Liverpool fans know - he is beloved by all who appreciate football."

