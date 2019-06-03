Liverpool want to secure new Klopp deal

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Liverpool are keen to tie Jurgen Klopp down to an extended contract after the club's Champions League triumph.

Up to 750,000 fans welcomed the Liverpool manager - whose deal ends in 2022 - and his players home on Sunday after the 2-0 win over Spurs in Madrid.

Klopp, 51, also oversaw a league campaign in which Liverpool lost only once to finish second on 97 points.

"Jurgen is a brilliant coach but just as importantly he is a humble and caring man," said chairman Tom Werner.