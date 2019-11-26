Lolomarik wins Betika grassroots tourney in Meru

By CHARLES WANYORO

Lolomarik FC beat Meru University 1-0 in a pulsating final match at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County to win ‘Betika na Community’ grassroot football tournament at the weekend.

Captain Peter Njoroge scored the solitary goal in the 78th minute to guide the Meru County League side to a memorable victory on Saturday.

The team based at Timau in Buuri Sub-County had scrapped through to the finals in similar fashion, beating Giaki, MKU and Meru Shark by identical 1-0 scorelines to qualify for the final.

An elated Njoroge said the tournament went a long way in helping them prepare for their league matches. “We have had the best preparation for our matches through this tournament,” he said.

Lolomarik also won cash prize of Sh200,000, while runners-up Meru University pocketed Sh75,000. Meru Queens beat Shake Stars to win the women’s competition to also walk away with Sh100,000. Shake Stars took home Sh50,000.

A total of 20 teams - 16 in men’s category and four in women’s category - took part in the event. The tournament, sponsored by betting company Betika, was aimed at nurturing sports talent.

Betika’s head of commercial department, John Mbatia, said organisers are happy with the level of competition seen during the tournament and pledged the company’s support for future tournaments.

“We will continue investing in the communities and will keep on supplying them with uniforms and other sporting gear,” he said.