Long wait continues as works at Migori Stadium incomplete

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

When the county government of Migori announced ambitious plans of putting up a modern stadium in 2014, there was optimism that the devolved unit had embarked on a serious move to improve sports facilities in the region.

But five years later, the plan remains a pipe dream. The four acres earmarked for the project are now a grazing field for livestock.

The county government was to renovate the stadium to national standards, but only fencing has been done. The stadium was previously owned by the defunct municipal council.

During the 2014-2015 financial year, the county government set aside Sh23 million for fencing. Another Sh5 million was allocated for earth works, which involved planting grass.

However, a shoddy job was done on the playing surface yet no audit queries have been raised.

Migori director for sports Silas Jounyo said upgrading of the stadium was part of the county's development plan to nurture and support fresh talent.

Advertisement

He said in the current financial year, the project had been allocated Sh80 million but the construction will resume in two months due to what he termed as long procurement procedures.

“We will divert resources in the sports department towards completion of this stadium. It’s in a deplorable state and it has really embarrassed us,” he said.

“There is no need to have many incomplete projects. We will only concentrate on this project and ensure it is complete before starting new ones,” he added.

The project was to be done in two phases. The first phase was to involve installing of underground irrigation, planting of grass and fencing.

The second phase, which should have begun in 2017, was disrupted by the campaigns of the general election. As a result, no cash was allocated for the project and no work was done.

In this phase, two pavilions of a 3,000 capacity each, seven lanes track and modern changing rooms were to be set up. Other planned improvements were installing security lights and building offices. Owing to lack of space for expansion, the stadium will now have a capacity of 6,000 only.

Once complete, the renovated stadium will accommodate rugby, athletics, football, basketball, volleyball and other indoor games.

Currently, the facility is being used for training by National Super League (NSL) side Migori Youth. The team plays its home matches at Awendo Stadium - a private facility that has been approved to host top-tier matches.

Stadium manager Zachary Chesonyi said local teams are also allowed to use the facility at a cost of Sh5, 000 per match. “We are charging less money because the stadium is not complete, but once is it finished, we will double that charges,” he said.

The chief officer in the department of sports, Fred Mohetai, complained that the ministry was merged with the department of education. Consequently, sports is allocated minimal resources.

“Maybe we had directed our priorities elsewhere, but we are back on track. This year, we are planning to make a grand support for sporting activities,” he said.

"We want to make sports more professional by improving the stadium. This will attract more sports people and activities in Migori County.

Mohetai promised that the stadium project would be completed in the next one year.

“I have talked to the budget committee and they have agreed to commit more funds to the facility. The available money will not be enough to put up a tartan track,” he said.

The county’s executive for sports Samson Ngariba has hinted that representatives from the ministry will tour Kisii, Kakamega and Narok counties for bench-marking.

Migori is represented by Sony FC in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Migori Youth in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) second-tier.

“We need more teams to be part of the major leagues and to perform well. This stadium will be used to boost young talent and enable the county have the best team in the region,” said Governor Okoth Obado in an earlier statement.