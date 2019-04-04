Lucky fans to watch Harambee Stars at 2019 Afcon

By NATION REPORTER

As Kenya prepares to return to Africa Cup of Nations action for the first time in 15 years, two Kenyan fans will have a chance to watch the team live in Egypt.

On Thursday, betting company BetLion launched a promotion that will see two lucky fans travel to Egypt for three days to watch live action.

The company will fly one lucky fan and a friend and host them in Egypt to watch matches for three days.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the promotion which starts on April 8, BetLion Kenya Managing Director Spencer Okach said there will also be other goodies on offer.

“In addition to the trip, there will be many consolation prizes to be won in the competition such as phones, tablets and free bet tokens. To enter into the promotion, one simply needs to deposit money and place a bet with BetLion. Every Sh50 equals a single entry,” said Okatch.