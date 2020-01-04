Lucky man wins Sh10 million courtesy of Betway
Saturday January 4 2020
Timothy M’Kuciana had a pleasant new year as he won a staggering Sh10 million on an 8-leg Multi Bet that he placed using Betway’s Live in Play feature.
Timothy wagered just Sh83 on his 8-leg Multi Bet on basketball games to achieve this monumental win.
Live in Play offers customers a diverse range of markets on events including football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey and many more. Because Live in Play events are in progress, the odds constantly and consistently update to allow customers the chance bet on shock outcomes, big comebacks and more.
‘’I am very excited after winning. I would never have imagined that this would have been my luck but I am happy all the same. It is a great start to the new year. I will decide on how best to use this
money but am keen on putting it into activities that will improve my life as well as that of my family,’’ said Timothy.
‘’We at Betway would like to congratulate Timothy on his win and encourage the rest of our players to continue betting with us. As a brand we endeavour to give our customers the best gaming
experience through our various platforms and we would like to wish our customers a happy and prosperous 2020,’’ said Betway Country Manager Leon Kiptum.
Betway Kenya recently launched its new eSport feature. ESports (Electronic Sports) is a form of sport competition that features a range of different team-based and solo video games. Most commonly, eSports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, especially between professional players.