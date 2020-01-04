Lucky man wins Sh10 million courtesy of Betway

‘’I am very excited after winning. I would never have imagined that this would have been my luck but I am happy all the same. It is a great start to the new year. I will decide on how best to use this

money but am keen on putting it into activities that will improve my life as well as that of my family,’’ said Timothy.

‘’We at Betway would like to congratulate Timothy on his win and encourage the rest of our players to continue betting with us. As a brand we endeavour to give our customers the best gaming

experience through our various platforms and we would like to wish our customers a happy and prosperous 2020,’’ said Betway Country Manager Leon Kiptum.