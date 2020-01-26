alexa Player collapses during football game - Daily Nation
Player collapses during football game

Sunday January 26 2020

Lyon forward Martin Terrier leaves the pitch on a stretcher during their Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on January 26, 2020 at the Groupama stadium in Décines-Charpieu near Lyon. PHOTO | JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK | AFP

  • The 22-year-old lay motionless and was placed into the recovery position by concerned players from both sides before he received medical treatment on the pitch
AFP
By AFP
LYON

Lyon's Martin Terrier was stretchered off after suddenly collapsing in a worrying incident during Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse.

The 22-year-old lay motionless and was placed into the recovery position by concerned players from both sides before he received medical treatment on the pitch.

Lyon said at half-time that Terrier "was the victim earlier of a fainting incident". The club added he was doing "better and has regained consciousness".

France Under-21 international Terrier was replaced by Karl Toko Ekambi after the health scare midway through the first half. Toko Ekambi scored the final goal in a 3-0 victory in his first appearance for Lyon.

"I am very happy with the victory but we were thinking of Martin. It's complicated when a teammate suffers such a problem," said Toko Ekambi.

