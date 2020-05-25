Lyon take Ligue 1 appeal to Council of State

By AFP

More by this Author

PARIS

Lyon will challenge the decision to end the Ligue 1 season early because of the coronavirus pandemic before the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, a club source told AFP on Monday.

The outfit criticised the April 30 ruling made by the French league (LFP) to declare the season over following an announcement by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe that football could not restart because of the health crisis.

Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16, were left seventh in the standings and outside the European qualification places.

An administrative court in Paris had already rejected an appeal from the club.

The judge of the Paris administrative court "has logically retained... that the decisions taken by the league's board of directors on April 30 could only be challenged before the Council of State," the LFP said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

Lyon took objection to the LFP expressing satisfaction at the decision, replying via a statement of their own that "the administrative tribunal did not rule on the merits of the case".

"It in no way changes the nature and the basis of the action brought" by the club, Lyon said, warning they would take the matter to the Council of State on Monday.