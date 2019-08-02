MASA finish third in Koth Biro tourney

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

MASA from Makongeni edged Umeme Bees from Ziwani by a solitary goal in an evenly contested Koth Biro third place final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on Friday afternoon.

Highly-rated left back Norman Ogolla netted the winning goal in the 79th minute to ensure the team from Makongeni pick Sh75,000 and a trophy. Ogolla is a form four student at the Kakamega High School and a number of teams have expressed interest in his services, notably Kariobangi Sharks, Nairobi Stima and Mathare United and Nation Sport understands he has an agreement in principle with the Slum Boys.

MASA coach Amin Agik lauded the performance of his boys saying they exceeded expectations.

“We have been playing in Koth Biro for seven years and this time we have done very well. Our plan was to build on last year’s performance by at least getting to the quarterfinal stage, but the boys have surprised me. Next year we will be going for the title,” Agik said after the match.

“We knew Umeme would be a tough test for us but the blend of young players and few experienced players worked well for us and I am glad we won," he added.

Umeme coach Seif Mohammed thanked his players, saying they have done better this time.

“We have improved on last year’s performance where we exited at the last 16 stage, but this time we got to the semi-final level and that is good. It was a game of very few chances and MASA utilised the only chance they got. Congratulations to them,” he said.

"Our main purpose is to expose young talents to the many coaches and scouts that grace the tournament and so far I am happy that a number of my young players have been scouted and are in negotiations with Kenyan Premier League and National Super League sides and I hope the same will happen next year.”

The final will be played at the same venue on Saturday afternoon from 3pm, with Allin Jua Kali facing Kingstone.