MTG United eye KWPL return

MTG United of Kilifi leaves Wednesday for Kitale for a National Division One League play-off against Sep Oyugis as they look to return to the Kenya Women Premier League after seven years absence.

The play-off will be held on Saturday.

MTG United coach Fathime Hamisi said they will go flat out to win the match and qualify for next season’s women’s top-flight league.

“At the moment, we don’t have any club from the Coast in the premier league, we want to be the only team from this region in the country’s top league,” said Fathime.

She said they had ample time to train for Saturday’s clash against Oyugis and was optimistic they would succeed in making a return to top-flight football after missing out since 2012.

“We are going to Kitale aiming to win and make sure Coast has a team in the season 2019-2020,” she said.

MTG United completed their Group “A” matches in second position to book a date with Sep Oyugis to determine the third team to secure promotion to the women’s Premier League.

Kahawa Ladies has been promoted to the Premiership after finishing top in Group “A”.

It’s the second year, the Kilifi side have completed their group matches in second place.

MTG United has a formidable squad containing two players who last year went for trials with the Kenya national women’s team, Harambee Starlets.