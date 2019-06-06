Madagascar coach wary of 'physically fit' Harambee Stars

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis says he expects a very physical game when he leads his team against Kenya in an international friendly match in France on Friday.

The French coach spoke to Complete Sports earlier this week, after watching his charges draw 3-3 against Luxembourg in yet another build-up match played in France on Sunday.

The match will be used by Dupuis and his compatriot Sebastien Migne to prepare the two teams ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"From what I have heard and seen they (Kenya) will play very many body-checks and physical tussle. We are playing them while thinking about Guinea. They (Kenya) have very speedy wingers and tight defensive pattern which is not easy to bypass," the 51-year-old Dupuis explained.

DREW WITH LUXEMBORG

Madagascar play Guinea in their opening Group B match in the Cup of Nations on June 22.

Against Luxembourg which is ranked 86th on the updated Fifa rankings, 107th placed Madagascar conceded first, via Vincent Thil in the second minute but then rallied to score thrice via Pauli Voavy, Faneva Andriatsima and Charles Andriamanitsinoro by the hour mark.

But after a flurry of late substitutions, the African team - which has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time - conceded two late goals from Vahid Selimovic and Laurent Jans to share the spoils.

On the other hand, Kenya coach Migne has all his players to choose from, save from lead striker Michael Olunga who was yet to report to the team's camp in Paris by Wednesday evening.