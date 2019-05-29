Madoya, Muchiri strike as Tusker end season with Posta win

By KIPLAGAT SILA

Michael Madoya and Boniface Muchiri struck a goal apiece in the first half as Tusker ended their 2018-19 SportPesa Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

Madoya, the 2017 league MVP, opened the scoring for the brewers after 12 minutes after receiving a superb pass from Jackson Macharia.

Muchiri doubled their advantage from the spot on 34 minutes after Posta Rangers custodian fouled David Majak inside the box.

Tusker coach Robert Matano brought in Faraj Odenyi for Clyde Senaji on 65 minutes as the brewers sought to strengthen their midfield.

When the brewers looked like they were coasting to a comfortable win, Aloro Rodgers's blunder inside the area gifted Posta a penalty that former Tusker skipper Joackins Atudo converted to set up a nervy three minutes for the hosts.

"We are disappointed because we did not expect to end the season this way. We wasted our chances while Tusker utilised the ones they created," said Posta coach John Kamau.

Matano said: "The three points were important to us."

RESULTS

Sharks 4-0 Vihiga United

Gor Mahia 2-2 Mathare United

KCB 2-2 Zoo FC

Sofapaka 2-0 Kakamega Homeboyz

Nzoia Sugar 2-2 Bandari

Chemelil Sugar 1-0 Sony Sugar

Tusker 2-1 Posta Rangers

Western Stima 0-0 AFC Leopards