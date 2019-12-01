Maiden Harambee Stars call up excites KCB teen

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

He is only 18 and cleared High School last year. But he is already in the provisional Harambee Stars squad preparing to defend the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda in a week's time.

KCB's Reagan Otieno is living his dream and there's no stopping him at the moment.

The youngster was largely unknown until Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi included him in his 26-man provisional squad for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Saturday morning, but just hours later he proved why he could be the next big thing in Kenyan football by grabbing a brace as the bankers thrashed Kariobangi Sharks 5-2 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played at Kasarani.

The soft-spoken forward says he is eager to make use of the golden opportunity.

"This is my debut season in the KPL and earning a call up to the National team is something I have always dreamt of. I never thought it would come this soon to be honest but all the same, I am very happy with the development and will give my best in training and in matches if given the chance," Reagan told Nation Sport.

Reagan, who has previously played for lower-tier sides Busia Olympic and Busia Wolves while still at St Mary's Yala, credits his coaches at KCB for his progress.

Advertisement

"To be very honest I am still learning a lot especially on the tactical aspects of the game but the coaches led by Zedekiah Otieno have been very helpful and they are the reason I play confidently. My teammates have also been very supportive," adds the player who dreams of playing professionally in the Bundesliga or LaLiga.

KCB coach Zedekiah "Zico" says Reagan's call up to the national team is deserved.

"He came for trials and did enough to convince us to hand him a contract after two months. He is very hardworking and has not disappointed us. I think he has got a bright future ahead," Zico said.