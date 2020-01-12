Makwata at the double as Ingwe claw Wazito

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

In form AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwatta grabbed a brace as they beat Wazito 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Wazito coach Stewart Hall opted to start with a back three deploying new signing Essouf Bourhana at the heart of the central defence, Lloyd Wahome and Dennis Nganga on either flank.

This did not work as they were simply overpowered by the marauding Ingwe forwards who attacked in numbers. Makwatta opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a hard shot past Wazito custodian Kevin Onyango after a lovely ball by Austine Odhiambo from deep in midfield.

Leopards could have doubled the lead in the 40th minute after the impressive Hansel Ochieng dribbled past Johnstone Omurwa and delivered a perfect cross into the box, but the advancing Marvin Nabwire missed the ball by a whisker.

Makwatta grabbed his second of the day and 12th goal of the season with a minute to stoppage time, pushing in a low shot past Onyango after another defence-splitting pass from Austine Odhiambo.

Hansel grabbed one of his own just before the half-time break but it was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement

Wazito made an immediate change on resumption, Anthony Njeru, who was previously on loan at Nzoia Sugar coming in for Brian Musa. They later rested Nganga and brought in Paul Acquah.

Victor Ndinya could have reduced the deficit on 64 minutes after Pistone Mutamba did all the hard work and released him with a through ball, but the former’s hard shot hit the upright.

Three minutes later, Ingwe brought in Vincent Oburu for Eugene Mukangula, while Wazito brought former Gor Mahia midfielder Ali Abondo for Amos Asembeka.

Hansel Ochieng was pulled out for Boniface Mukhekhe in the 74th minute as Ingwe continued to dominate the proceedings.

Three minutes later, Wazito missed another glorious opportunity to score, Ali Abondo’s free-kick on the edge of the box was cleared by Ingwe custodian Benjamin Ochan.