Makwata hits target as Leopards floor Wazito

By TITUS MAERO

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Internationally capped John Mark Makwata scored a 75th minute penalty to propel AFC Leopards to a 1-0 victory over hard fighting Wazito in a Kenyan Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, on Saturday.

Mathare United beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as Nzoia Sugar blanked debutants Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at Moi Stadium.

At Bukhungu, the centre referee pointed at the spot when Makwata, formerly with Ulinzi Stars, was brought down in the box by defender Bernard Ochieng.

Makwatta stepped up for the dead ball situation and made no mistake to hand Leopards their first league win of the season.

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo said his boys played well and deserved to win the match.

“The encounter was physical as each team wanted to win. But I am happy that we have at long last bagged three vital points that will fire us up as we head into our next fixture,” said Mbungo.

His Wazito counterpart Fred Ambani said technically his team played well but just could not translate that into goals.

Ingwe’s Wyvonne Isuza picked a loose ball on the edge of the box, put through Eugene Mukangula whose shot was parried over the cross bar by custodian Kevin Onyango in the sixth minute.

Ingwe got their breakthrough when Makwatta was brought down in the box by Ochieng resulting in a spot kick that decided this encounter.

In Machakos, Mathare United went temporarily top of the log with five points from three matches after their win.