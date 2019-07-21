Malian striker among seven AFC Leopards signings

By VICTOR OTIENO

Ismaila Diarra is among seven players unveiled by AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Diarra, who was on Ingwe's radar two years ago when Belgian Ivan Minaert was in-charge, brings a wealth of experience to the club having turned out for Azam, Al Ismaily and Daring Club Motema Pembe in Congo.

The Malian striker was signed alongside Tresor Ndikumana, Benjamin Ochan, Robert Mudenyu, Hansel Ochieng', Soter Kayumba and Vincent Habamahoro.

Kayumba, who spent the second leg of the past campaign at Leopards on loan from Sofapaka, has made his switch permanent and agreed to a two-year deal.

Ndikumana, a Burundian international with 12 caps, is expected to fill the defensive midfield void left by David "Cheche" Ochieng' who has since left the club following the expiry of his short term contract.

Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan adds experience to a department that Leopards have struggled to stabilise since the exit of Ian Otieno.

Mudenyu and Ochieng' join from Sony Sugar and Nzoia Sugar respectively. Rwandese Habamahoro, a midfielder, joins on a two-year deal.

The unveiling of the newcomers comes a week after the club released six players namely Wayi Yeka, Ivan Sekazza, Marcel Kaheza, Aziz Okaka, Shami Kibwana and Eric Ndayishimiye. Yusuf Mainge left the club for Slovekia's FK Pohronie on a season-long loan.

Dan Shikanda, a member of the club's Technical Team, told Nation Sport that they intend to sign atleast two defenders and another goalkeeper.

"We still need to beef up the squad. We need a right back, left back and a goalkeeper," said Shikanda.