Man City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon matches postponed

Thursday March 12 2020

Real Madrid's players observe a minute of silence for former Betis player Manuel Regatero before the Spanish league match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | CRISTINA QUICLER |  AFP

In Summary

  • Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, forcing players and staff of the Italian champions into quarantine.
  • Madrid players have also been put into quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.
LONDON

The Champions League last 16, second legs between Manchester City and Real Madrid and Juventus and Lyon became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Uefa confirmed on Thursday.
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, forcing players and staff of the Italian champions into quarantine.

Madrid players have also been put into quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.

