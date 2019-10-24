Man United, Inter Milan want Bayern Munich star

MILAN

Inter Milan and Manchester United are interested in signing former Germany star Thomas Mueller, who has lost his starting place at Bayern Munich, according to German media reports on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has often found himself on the bench this season behind Philippe Coutinho, who Bayern coach Niko Kovac prefers in the attacking midfield role.

According to magazines Kicker, Inter's "interest is intensifying" and the Italian giants could bring Muller to Milan in the January transfer window, while Sport Bild report that Premier League side United, who have been linked to Mueller in the past, are also interested.

Mueller, who has a contract at Bayern until 2021, made a rare start, only his fifth of the season, on the right wing in Tuesday's 3-2 win in the Champions League at Olympiakos in the Champions League, helping set up two goals for Robert Lewandowski.

"I'm trying to concentrate on playing football. Slowly all the discussions will come to an end," Mueller told reporters in Athens when asked about his future at Bayern.

He has spent his entire career at Bayern, who he joined as a schoolboy in 2000, and club president Uli Hoeness has made it clear that no one at the club wants to see Mueller leave.