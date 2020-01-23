alexa Man United striker targets rapid return to fitness after back injury - Daily Nation
Man United striker targets rapid return to fitness after back injury

Thursday January 23 2020

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford is consoled by French striker Anthony Martial after seeming to pick up an injury during their English FA Cup third round-replay match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2020. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |

  • The timeframe for the 22-year-old's recovery has been unclear, with his hopes of playing for England at Euro 2020 potentially in doubt, but he hopes to return in good time.
AFP
By AFP
MANCHESTER

Marcus Rashford is confident he will return to action for Manchester United before the end of the season after suffering a back injury.

The United and England striker is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a stress fracture of the back in last week's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

The timeframe for the 22-year-old's recovery has been unclear, with his hopes of playing for England at Euro 2020 potentially in doubt, but he hopes to return in good time.

Responding to a message of support on Wednesday, Rashford tweeted: "Thanks guys, I'll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4."

Rashford missed Sunday's defeat at Liverpool with the problem but prior to that had started every Premier League game this season.

He has scored 19 goals for United in all competitions this campaign and his absence will be a big blow as the team, currently fifth, look to claim a Champions League place.

