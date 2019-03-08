 Shock as United fan stabbed in Paris after Champions League win - Daily Nation
Shock as United fan stabbed in Paris after Champions League win

Friday March 8 2019

Manchester United's players celebrate after scoring a penalty during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. PHOTO | MARTIN BUREAU |

In Summary

  • The English Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with the French authorities over the incident.
  • United completed a remarkable comeback victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
By BBC SPORT
A 44-year-old Manchester United fan was stabbed in Paris after the club's dramatic win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The English Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with the French authorities over the incident.

United completed a remarkable comeback victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The fan has undergone emergency surgery after being stabbed in the chest.

He is being treated at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris.

"We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on 6 March and stand ready to offer assistance if required," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The fan was reportedly in a taxi celebrating the victory when the incident happened.

