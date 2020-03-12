By THOMAS RAJULA

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke backs his former teammate at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to thrive with the “Red Devils” who are enjoying rich vein in form.

Yorke, 48, was in Nairobi last weekend on a Chivas Regal Scotch promotional tour which saw him join United’s fans in Nairobi for a viewing of the Manchester derby which the “Red Devils” won 2-0.

The Trinidadian scored 52 goals in his 96 appearances for United under legendary coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, and formed an impeccable partnership with Englishman Andy Cole who netted 93 times from 195 appearances for the 20 times English Premier League champions.

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

United are in Austria Thursday night where their last 16 Europa League match against hosts LASK Linz will be played behind closed doors due to fears over the coronavirus (Covid-19) spread. United confirmed said the decision was made “following guidance from the Austrian government.”

Austria had recorded 182 cases of Covid-19 by Tuesday.

Yorke singled out newly-signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as holding key to United’s hopes in Europe and domestically.

"The team is still trying to get the pieces to work together. I have confidence in the coach and the youthful players to get us to our goals in the end," he said in Nairobi.

Lucky United fans celebrated the win over “noisy neighbours” City with now Chivas Regal brand ambassador Yorke on Sunday in Nairobi.

The premiership side's other former players including Louis Saha, Wes Brown and Quinton Fortune, are also engaged in Chivas Regal promotions in Ghana and Cameroon.

"This is the first time I'm spending time in Kenya. I can hardly remember my previous visit because we were in and out in just under 24 hours," said Yorke, whose physique hints that he's still working out to stay in shape.

STARTIMES BROADCAST

Some fans had an exclusive opportunity to have a private dinner with the legend on Saturday, while others got to watch the match in a VIP set up with him.

StarTimes will televise United’s game in Austria tonight alongside other Europa League fixtures.