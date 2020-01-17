alexa Man United name new captain as Young exits - Daily Nation
Man United name new captain as Young exits

Friday January 17 2020

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire keeps his eyes on the ball during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 1, 2020. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL |

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire keeps his eyes on the ball during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 1, 2020. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL | AFP

In Summary

  • Maguire joined the club from Leicester City last summer.
MANCHESTER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain less than six months after his £80 million ($104 million, Sh10.4 billion) move from Leicester.

Maguire will take over as skipper from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

"Harry has come in and been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," said Solskjaer.

"He has been a leader in the group and I have not been surprised but impressed with his leadership skills."

Solskjaer cast doubt on Marcus Rashford's hopes of shaking off a back injury for Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Rashford made a brief appearance in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves, which may have cost him his chances of figuring at Anfield.

Solskjaer said: "We're going to give him the absolute amount of time but I am not going to hold my breath.

"I would think that he probably wouldn't be ready but he's still got 48 hours so let's see."

