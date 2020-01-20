By AFP

LONDON

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escaped unhurt after crashing his Lamborghini on his way to training on Monday, a club source told AFP.

Romero, 32, was seen in images posted on social media standing next to the car which was wedged underneath a roadside crash barrier close to United's Carrington training ground.

"Sergio is ok and is training as normal with the team," the United source said when contacted by AFP.