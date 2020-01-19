Man Utd star out for 'weeks'

By AFP

LIVERPOOL

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe top scorer Marcus Rashford will be fit to return from a back injury for a number of weeks.

Rashford was forced off less than 15 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute in a FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves on Wednesday and was absent for United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

However, Solskjaer revealed the England international is unlikely to return before United's mid-season break at the start of the February.

"He's got a couple of knocks, jolts against Wolves," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"He aggravated his back (and) had trouble before. (We need to) give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

"I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next few weeks. We have a mid-season break and I'm not sure are going to see him before then, no."

United face either Watford or Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round, travel to Manchester City for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final -- trailing 3-1 from the first leg -- and host Wolves in the Premier League in the next two weeks.