Manchester United to fine want-away star

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be fined by the club for missing training without permission.

Belgium international Lukaku, 26, has trained at his former team Anderlecht for the past two days, although Monday was a day off for United players.

Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus remain keen on the forward, who did not play in the Premier League club's pre-season matches because of injury.

Lukaku's agent has flown to London in an attempt to resolve his future.

Federico Pastorello is expected to meet officials from both United and Inter to try and find some common ground between the clubs.

The clubs remain apart in their valuation of the striker, with United wanting to recoup at least the Sh9.4 billion (£75m) they paid Everton two years ago.

In July, United rejected a Sh6.8 billion (£54m) bid from the Italian giants for Lukaku, who is still to return to Manchester even though he was expected back at the club on Tuesday.