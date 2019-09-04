Manchester United youngster injured

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the England squad because of a back injury.

Wan-Bissaka was named in Gareth Southgate's senior side for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

An England statement said the 21-year-old had returned to his club "due to an issue with his back".

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier already in the squad, no replacements are planned.