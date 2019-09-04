alexa Manchester United youngster injured - Daily Nation
Manchester United youngster injured

Wednesday September 4 2019

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left) challenges Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 11, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the England squad because of a back injury.

Wan-Bissaka was named in Gareth Southgate's senior side for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

An England statement said the 21-year-old had returned to his club "due to an issue with his back".

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier already in the squad, no replacements are planned.

England play Bulgaria on Saturday at Wembley before entertaining Kosovo three days later at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

