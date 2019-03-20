Germany ace 'will end his career at Dortmund'

By AFP

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said that talisman Marco Reus will stay at the club until the end of his career.

"Marco is someone who identifies with the club and has strong roots in Dortmund," Zorc told Sport Bild on Wednesday.

"I can't imagine that he will ever play for another club."

Reus, 29, scored a late winner against Hertha Berlin last Saturday to keep Dortmund level on points with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

One of the more experienced players in Dortmund's young squad, the Germany international is set to play a key role as the title race enters the decisive phase.

On Wednesday, Bild reported that Reus had delivered a rousing speech to the team in the wake of Dortmund's Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and Zorc lavished praise on his captain's leadership qualities.

"Marco has matured as a person, and he is taking on more responsibility than before, both on and off the pitch," said Zorc.

"He has a natural authority, and he is becoming ever more important for us."

Dortmund will be hoping that Reus, who was sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury earlier this year, can stay fit for the remainder of the title race.

There is also concern that personal reasons could scupper Reus' role in the title race.