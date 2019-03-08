 Ex-Manchester United star retires from international football - Daily Nation
Ex-Manchester United star retires from international football

Friday March 8 2019

Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng celebrates after scored during the Chinese Super League (CSL) match against Beijing Renhe in Jinan in China's eastern Shandong province on March 1, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

By BBC SPORT
Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his international retirement at the age of 31.

Fellaini won 87 caps for Belgium, appearing in two World Cups and helping the Red Devils to third at Russia 2018.

"I have many amazing memories and I am very proud Belgium is currently number one in the Fifa rankings," he said.

He scored the winner for Shandong Luneng on his Chinese Super League debut this month.

Fellaini, who was also eligible to play for Morocco, made his international debut in February 2007 and scored a total of 18 goals during his international career.

"I feel the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of players to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history," he said.

