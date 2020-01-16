alexa Marseille president receives death threat - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Marseille president receives death threat

Thursday January 16 2020

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille on November 10, 2019. PHOTO | SYLVAIN THOMAS |

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille on November 10, 2019. PHOTO | SYLVAIN THOMAS |  AFP

In Summary

  • Eyraud is often whistled at the Velodrome and insulted on social media by Marseille fans.
  • The latest threat came after coach Andre Villas-Boas, who is popular with fans, gave a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in which he repeated that he did not want the club sell any players in the winter transfer window.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MARSEILLE

The president of French football giants Marseille, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, said on Wednesday that he would start police proceedings over a death threat on social media.

"I'm going to lodge a complaint tomorrow," Eyraud told AFP after an explicit message appeared on social media giving his address in Marseille.

"Unfortunately that's the way it is."

Eyraud is often whistled at the Velodrome and insulted on social media by Marseille fans.

The latest threat came after coach Andre Villas-Boas, who is popular with fans, gave a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in which he repeated that he did not want the club sell any players in the winter transfer window.

Also Read

Advertisement

Advertisement