Mashemeji Derby will be secure, assures Shikanda

By VICTOR OTIENO

Security will be heightened in Sunday's Mashemeji Derby pitting record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia against their eternal rivals AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Leopards will be the hosts of the much anticipated 88th meeting and they are leaving nothing to chance in ensuring it is a success.

The club’s chairman, Dan Shikanda on Friday said said that three platoons of General Service Unit (GSU) officers will be stationed at different locations of the stadium in readiness for any eventuality.

A platoon of GSU consist of about 30 officers.

Further, 150 regular police officers, who include those in plain clothes, will be deployed in and around the stadium to maintain law and order.

Unlike before, the police will also be in charge of parking to ensure there is no vandalism of vehicles. The officers will be assisted by 150 stewards both from Gor Mahia and Leopards.

Shikanda asked the public not to feel intimidated by the presence of the police, saying their duty is to protect them.

“I am inviting all the fans and families to come and watch the match. They should not be scared by the police, we are just putting measures to make the stadium as safe as possible for everyone, “said Shikanda.

In this season’s first leg between the clubs, Leopards were banned from using the stadium after their fans vandalised seats.

They had lost the match 4-1 and were fined Sh2 million by Sports Kenya, which they are yet to pay.

At the same time, Shikanda announced that they had struck a deal with the stadium’s management to provide enough water and disinfectants for fans to wash their hands, in a move aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.