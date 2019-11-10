Mashemeji Derby fever grips Nairobi - PHOTOS

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) was painted blue and green on Sunday as AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia fans thronged the capital ahead of the Mashemeji Derby.

Ingwe fans, donning the famous blue and white Rio Tinto jersey, danced to Isukuti along Moi Avenue as they vowed to slay their nemesis in the 3pm kick-off at Kasarani.

The Green Army congregated at the Tom Mboya statue where they paid homage to their former patron and performed other pre-match rituals.

A Gor Mahia fan dances along Moi Avenue, Nairobi on November 10, 2019 ahead of the Mashemeji Derby. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

It will be the first Derby for Gor coach Steven Polack who joined the club in August replacing Hassan Oktay.

A Gor Mahia fan and an AFC Leopards fan dance along Moi Avenue, Nairobi on November 10, 2019 ahead of the Mashemeji Derby. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement

For AFC Leopards' coach Casa Mbungo, he will be going for his first win the Derby having lost in both legs last season.

Twenty two thousand regular and 1000 VIP tickets have been printed. A regular ticket will retail at Sh200 while each VIP ticket costs Sh500.

An AFC Leopards' fan dances along Moi Avenue, Nairobi on November 10, 2019 ahead of the Mashemeji Derby. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

They went on sale from 9am outside Safari Park, Ngomongo Police Station, Roysambu roundabout and at the match venue outside gates 12 and 2. The host club, Gor Mahia, has revealed that gate 4 will remain closed with fans advised to use gates 2, 6, 8 and 12 to access the stadium.

Probable starting line-ups

Gor Mahia

David Mapigano (GK), Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Yikpe Gislain, Nicholas Kipkirui

AFC Leopards