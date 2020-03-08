'Mashemeji Derby' fever grips Nairobi

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Hundreds of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards supporters flocked the streets of Nairobi on Sunday praising their teams in song and dance ahead of the much-anticipated 'Mashemeji Derby' this afternoon at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Donning their respective team colours and carrying all sorts of paraphernalia, the supporters have brought the mood of the 'Mashemeji Derby' to Nairobi's Central Business District.

To businessmen, it has presented them a perfect opportunity to make a kill by selling merchandise.

Gor Mahia fans dance along Kimathi street in Nairobi ahead of Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

This is the 88th time the two greatest Kenyan clubs are meeting and the match is expected to be explosive going by their current form.

Gor are looking to register their 30th win over their arch-rivals, while Leopards are seeking to bridge that gap by registering their 28th win. Both teams have shared spoils 31 times.

Advertisement

In the first leg held played at the same venue in November last year, K'Ogalo thrashed Ingwe 4-1.

While Gor Mahia's head coach Steven Polack is confident of a win, his counterpart Anthony "Modo" Kimani believes his charges can pull a suprise today despite Ingwe last beating Gor in 2016.

Gor are ranked top on the log on 51 points, while Leopards are sixth on 40 points.