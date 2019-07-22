Mata: Manchester United must end trophy drought

By BBC SPORT

Manchester United's illustrious history demands they start winning "big trophies", says midfielder Juan Mata.

United have gone two seasons without winning anything but Mata believes they can compete for honours again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management.

"We know we have to do better than last season," said the 31-year-old Spain international, who signed a two-year contract in June.

"This club has won more trophies than any other club in England."

United have not won the Premier League since 2013, the year Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and their last major trophy was the Europa League in May 2017 under Jose Mourinho - three months after winning the Carabao Cup.

Solskjaer is Mata's fifth manager at Old Trafford, an amazing statistic given the club prided itself on stability under Ferguson, who was manager for 26 and a half years.

David Moyes was in charge when the midfielder joined United from Chelsea for a then club record Sh4.7 billion (£37.1m) in January 2014 and he has since served under Ryan Giggs, Louis van Gaal, Mourinho and Solskjaer.

"The feeling of being a Manchester United player is so unique," added Mata, who committed his future to United despite receiving lucrative offers to move elsewhere.

"I am very happy to stay here. I am dreaming about winning big trophies at this club. That is what the fans deserve.

"We want to win big trophies again. That is what the history of this club deserves."

United finished sixth in 2018-19, which means they will play in the Europa League this season.

However, Mata decided to stay and fellow Spaniard, goalkeeper David de Gea, is also on the brink of signing a long-term deal.

Midfielder Ander Herrera has moved on, though, joining Paris St-Germain after his Old Trafford contract expired.

Solskjaer is keen to introduce more youngsters into the first-team squad during 2019-20.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood has been guaranteed a future by the Norwegian and added to his growing reputation on Saturday when he scored the winner against Inter Milan in the pre-season International Champions Cup in Singapore.

"Mason has a lot of qualities and the most important one is his mentality," added Mata.

"He's hungry to improve and to give his all for the team.