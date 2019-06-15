By JAPHETH MUTINDA

A late Patrick Matasi howler tainted an otherwise brilliant performance from Harambee Stars in their final build up match ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the thrilling contest at the Estadio de Santa Ana in Madrid Saturday night.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne will however be more concerned by what looked like a muscle strain to star winger Ayub Timbe, who went down midway through the second half. AFC Leopards winger Paul Were came in for the 26-year-old Beijing Renhe star.

Timbe had provided the assist for Michael Olunga's opener on 26 minutes after a brilliant run on the left flank before squaring the ball to the Kashiwa Reysol attacker who made no mistake from outside the area.

West Ham United's wing-back Arthur Masuaku would however ensured Kenya were not going to walk away with a third win over the DRC in as many international friendlies, with a feeble shot that went through Matasi's leg's from a free-kick with four minutes to time.

BEAT MADAGASCAR

Matasi had saved a first half penalty from Cédric Bakambu after the Saint George goalkeeper had brought down the Beijing Guoan attacker inside the area.

Migne’s charges beat Madagascar 1-0 via a penalty from skipper Victor Wanyama in Paris on June 7 in their first build-up match. Matasi also saved a penalty in the match.

The Kenyans, who are back in Afcon after 15 years, will tackle Algeria on June 23, Tanzania (June 27) and Senegal (July 1) in Group ‘C’ matches in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya is expected back in Paris Sunday morning after a planned nigh stay-over in Madrid on Saturday.

The team is scheduled to fly to Egypt on June 19.

UGANDA WIN

Meanwhile, Neighbours Uganda needed a 35th minute penalty from Faruku Miya to stun former African champions Ivory Coast in another international friendly match at the Sheikh Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.