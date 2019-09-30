Matasi out of Harambee Stars squad for Mozambique friendly

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has omitted Patrick Matasi from his 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Mozambique slated for October 13 in Nairobi.

Matasi, who emerged as first choice during Sebastien Migne's reign, is the notable absentee from the squad with Kimanzi maintaining a bulk of the players who drew 1-1 with Uganda in a friendly this month.

Sweden-based Eric Johanna has also been left out as Harun Shakava, Ian Otieno and Masud Juma headline the new call-ups.

Yusuf Mainge, who recently joined Slovakian outfit FK Pohronie on loan from AFC Leopards, has also gotten the nod alongside Joseph Okumu who signed for IF Elfsborg in August.

The team is set to report to camp on October 7.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards