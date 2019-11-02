Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has named a 25-man squad for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt and Togo.

Kimanzi has recalled Patrick Matasi, Eric Johanna, Johanna Omollo, John Avire, Ayub Timbe and Boniface Muchiri who all missed the friendly match against Mozambique last month.

Faruk Shikalo, who manned the posts in the 1-0 loss to Mozambique has been dropped to pave way for the recalled Matasi.

There is also no place for Gor Mahia winger Clifton Miheso while AFC Leopards striker Mark Makwatta makes a return after a bright start to the season.

The team will report for non-residential training on Tuesday, ahead of the opening qualifier against Egypt in Cairo on November 14. Kenya will then host Togo in Nairobi on November 19.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Boniface Muchiri (Golden State Arrows, USA), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards