Match officials for Kenya, Togo game named

Chadian referee Alhadi Allaou Mahamat will take charge of Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier between Kenya and Togo at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mahamat will be assisted by his compatriots Issa Yaya (First Assistant Referee), Moussa Hafiz (Second Assistant Referee), and Pousri Armi Alfred (Fourth Official), according to the appointments made by Confederation of African Football on Saturday.

Joseph Nkola from Zambia will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Jean-Claude Labrosse from Seychelles will be the Referee Assessor.

The match will kick off at 7pm. Tickets will retail at Sh200 (Terraces) and Sh00 (VIP) and will be sold on match day at Kenya Cinema, Ngomongo Roundabout, Opposite Safari Park Hotel and outside Kasarani’s Gate 12.

Vehicles shall be parked outside the main stadium with the parking lot set to be manned by the General Service Unit Officers. Regular Police, Stewards as well as Private Security will be on-site to ensure the safety and security of the fans as well as their property.

Kenya drew its opening match 1-1 away to Egypt last Thursday, while Togo were beaten 1-0 at home by Comoros.