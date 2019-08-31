Mathare, Bandari share spoils at Ruaraka

By VICTOR OTIENO

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Host Mathare United and Bandari battled to a barren draw in their 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League opener at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

Both sides wasted a series of scoring chances in the clash which only attracted a handful of supporters.

Mathare coach Salim Ali said their finishing cost them the win.

"We had many chances but failed to score. It means we must work on our finishing," said Ali.

Kevin Kimani twice came close to giving the host the lead after the 15th minute, but his finish was clumsy after he lost his footing in a scramble with the Bandari's defenders.

Mathare, who looked the brighter side since the start of the clash, suffered a scare seven minutes later when Bandari's William Wardi blasted over the crossbar after connecting to Hassan Abdallah's cross.

Coach Ali's side continued to dominate the exchange, as an impressive 27th minute free-kick by Kimani from the edge of the box hit the side net, before Bandari's goalkeeper Michael Wanyika paired over the crossbar his rising shot from close range on the 37th minute.

Sony Sugar FC 0-3 KCB FC

KCB FC marked their return to topflight football by handing Sony Sugar FC a 3-0 hiding at the Green Stadium in Awendo.

Enock Agwanda amd Stephen Waruru gave the bankers a 2-0 lead heading into the breather and Yusuf Mohammed’s own goal in the 79th minute compounded the Sugar Millers woes.

Wazito 1-1 Nzoia Sugar FC

Visiting Nzoia Sugar FC held Wazito FC to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.