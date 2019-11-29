Mathare, Homeboyz clash in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Mathare United host Kakamega Homeboyz for a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Homeboyz will however be without three key players – Allan Wanga who has stomach issues and did not travel with the team as well as goalkeeper David Juma and midfielder Ali Bhai who are still nursing injuries.

Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti is however optimistic his charges will be up to task. He is however wary of the threat the on form Slum Boys could pose.

“I expect the rest of the boys to step up. Mathare United are a good side and with their current form, I expect a very tough match,” Muyoti told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Mathare have just lost once this season and are fourth on the log with 17 points from 10 matches. Kakamega Homeboyz have 17 points too having a similar number of matches but are sixth with an inferior goal difference.

A win against Homeboyz will take Mathare second in the standings but winger James Kinyanjui has warned the Slum Boys not to underrate their opponents.

“Homeboyz are a really good team with experienced players and an experienced coach. They have all the right ingredients that can help them lift the title and it is no surprise that they are among the teams on the top half of the table,” he is quoted as saying in the club’s portal.