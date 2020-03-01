Mathare, Posta share spoils Narok

By CECIL ODONGO

Former champions Mathare United were on Sunday held to 1-1 draw by Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Ole Ntimama stadium in Narok.

The draw took Mathare tally to 30 points, though they still remain ninth, while Posta Rangers are 10th on the log, but with inferior goal difference.

The Slum boys took the lead in the 67th minute when captain Chris Oduor headed the ball past a helpless Posta goalkeeper Jairus Adira after receiving a cross from James Kinyanjui.

Posta levelled the score 11 minutes later through Francis Nambute, who was spearheading the mailmen attack with Ezekiel Okare.

Mathare got their first attempt on target when Kevin Kimani tested Adira with a well taken shot from inside the box in the fourth minute.

Posta improved and came close to opening their goal account when Clinton Kisiavuki's well struck shot with his weaker left-foot went over the crossbar.

After the restart, Oduor received a booking after fouling Gerson Likono just outside the box. The resulting free kick was taken by Okare, but was easily collected by Adira.