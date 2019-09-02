Mathare United, Odibets end partnership

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United is staring at hard times financially this season as their sponsor, gaming firm OdiBets, indicated they would be terminating the deal.

The Slum Boys unveiled OdiBets as the team’s sponsor early last year in a three- year deal worth Sh60 million and with just one season later, Nation Sport can reveal the partnership is coming to an end.

“OdiBets has communicated to us with the intention to end the sponsorship. They are struggling to meet their financial obligations due to the tax issue with the Government. We are facing very tough times as a team and urge the Government to solve the impasse with the betting companies - at least be fair to them since they support sports,” CEO Jectone Obure told Nation Sport.

“The Government should also support the league through the sports fund. It is the right time to do so now that KPL is also struggling financially," he added.

Odi Bets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi refused to comment on the development.

Mathare United started their 2019/20 KPL campaign with a barren draw against Bandari on Saturday afternoon at the Ruaraka Stadium.

