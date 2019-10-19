By DONNA ATOLA

By VICTOR OTIENO

Mathare United produced a remarkable comeback to edge Kisumu All Stars 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

Kevin Kimani and Clifford Alwanga were on target for the visitors in the 69th and 72nd minute respectively while the Blue Eagles’ solitary goal was scored by Gerishom Osumba just after the restart.

Mathare coach Salim Ali was over the moon hailing his charges for registering their first win on the road this season.

“Winning an away match is not easy especially when you are playing against an unfamiliar opponent. They (All Stars) made it difficult for us but my players capitalised on their mistakes to beat them,” said Ali.

His opposite number Henry Omino cut a dejected figure post match.

“I still can't believe we lost because we all anticipated a win against Mathare after taking the lead. However my defence let lose in the last minute and our opponents took advantage,” said Omino.

After a barren first half, the hosts took the lead through Osumba's deflected strike in the 46th minute.

Kimani then equalised in the 69th with a close range header after connecting to James Kinyanjui’s delivery. Even before the celebratory mood settled on the Mathare bench, Alwanga banged in the winner which beat John Awuoth all the way.

REBOUND

In Machakos, Tresor Ndikumana struck four minutes to time to secure AFC Leopards a 1-1 draw against Western Stima at Kenyatta Stadium.

Western Stima took the lead in the 22nd through Baron Oketch who ripped through Leopards defence to score with a rising shot but Ndikumana levelled in the 86th reacting fast to bury a rebound after Samuel Odhiambo had parried John Makwatta's long range drive from a freekick.

Leopards coach Casa Mbungo said he was satisfied with a point.

"A loss would have been very bad for us. I thank my players for fighting to the end to pick a point," said Mbungo.