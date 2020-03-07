Mathare United pile more misery on All Stars

By CECIL ODONGO

Former champions Mathare United thrashed Kisumu All Stars 4-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi International Centre Kasarani on Saturday

Kevin Kimani, Clifford Alwanga, Daniel Otieno and Tyson Otieno scored for the Slum boys, while Erick Otieno pulled a consolation goal for Otenga.

Mathare coach Salim Ali praised his charges for returning back to wining ways, saying they played according to his instructions.

"We won over a resilient All Stars side because my players took their chances. We plan to build on this win to ensure we do well in our remaining fixtures as we aim to finish in a better position than last season," said Ali.

His opposite number, Andrew Aroka blamed his defence for what he said were simple errors that cost his team.

"We have been conceding goals this season because of simple errors. In this game, we gave our opponents a lot of space inside the box and they used the opportunities they got to punish us," said Aroka.

Mathare United were the better side in the match and almost went a head in the first minute when James Kinyanjui put the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out out for offside.

Ten minutes later, Kevin Kimani scored from a powerful header after being teed up by Clifford Alwanga.

He should have doubled the lead in the 26th minute, but his shot was punched out for a corner by All Stars custodian Gad Mathews.

Daniel Otieno added the second in 38th minute after lurching on to a through pass from the lively Alwanga to fire a low shot past Matthews.

In the 68th minute, Mathare United custodian Job Ochieng produced a superb save to thwart Eric Otieno's attempt, after the winger had taken advantage of a short clearance pass from David Owino.