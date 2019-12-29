alexa Mathare United crush Nzoia Sugar - Daily Nation
Mathare United crush Nzoia Sugar

Sunday December 29 2019

Mathare United James Kinyanjui (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates Tyrus Otieno and Kevin Kimani (right) during their Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 29, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mathare United James Kinyanjui (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates Tyrus Otieno and Kevin Kimani (right) during their Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 29, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Kinyanjui made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, looping the ball beautifully past an advancing Nzoia custodian Humphrey Katasi after a good through ball by Tyson Otieno, who had come in for Clifford Alwanga in the 62nd minute.
  • Tyson finished the job in style two minutes later taking on two defenders before unleashing a shot that beat Katasi from inside the box.
JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Mathare United bounced back with an impressive 4-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

After a sluggish start by both teams, the Slum Boys took the lead in the 37th minute through Clifford Alwanga, who headed in James Kinyanjui’s cross from the left flank.

Daniel Otieno doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with a curved volley after Kinyanjui found him with a nice cut back on the edge of the box.

Kinyanjui made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, looping the ball beautifully past an advancing Nzoia custodian Humphrey Katasi after a good through ball by Tyson Otieno, who had come in for Clifford Alwanga in the 62nd minute.

Tyson finished the job in style two minutes later taking on two defenders before unleashing a shot that beat Katasi from inside the box.

