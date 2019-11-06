By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Mathare United lived up to their bogey side tag with a deserved 1-0 win over Gor Mahia in a closely contested Kenyan Premier League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Daniel Otieno's strike with a minute to the end of regulation time was all Mathare needed to end Gor's 100 per cent start to the season in their rescheduled tie, just three days after K'Ogalo painfully bowed out of the Caf Confederation Cup at the hands of DC Motema Pembe in Kinshasa.

After a 1-1 draw in Nairobi, the Congolese giants won 2-1 in Kinshasa to advance to the group stage of the competition at K'Ogalo's expense.

Reports of a go-slow in the Gor Mahia camp on Tuesday clouded the pre-match talk before this fixture, and Mathare came out all guns blazing early on in Machakos.

The win took Mathare's tally to 14 in sixth place, two shy of leaders Tusker. Gor, who have two games in hand, remain second on 15 points. Mathare and Western Stima are the only sides in the league that are yet to taste defeat this term.

Stima moved to seventh with a stunning come-from-behind 3-1 win over Bandari in Kisumu also on Wednesday.

Related Stories Western Stima blitz Bandari to stay unbeaten

Advertisement