Mathare United land multi-million sponsorship deal

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gaming company Mozzart Bet is the new shirt sponsor of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Mathare United.

Mozzart has entered into a multi-million deal with the 2008 champions that will see their name and logo appear on the front of Mathare United's jerseys this season.

Club Chairman Bob Munro has confirmed the development and expressed his joy saying the new deal will turn around the fortunes of the club after a difficult start.

“It is a one-year renewable deal and of course we are very happy with it and look into growing the partnership with Mozzart Bet. We have been through tough times and we are hoping this will now be a breakthrough that will push us to greater heights,” Munro told Nation Sport.

The new sponsorship deal comes just four months after Mathare’s partnership with another gaming firm OdiBets was terminated on mutual grounds in April.

The latest development is good news not only the club but for Kenyan football in general as clubs have been struggling financially with no grants forthcoming from the KPL after SportPesa cancelled all sports sponsorships in Kenya due to an ongoing tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) that culminated with the Betting Control and Licensing (BCLB) stripping the company of its operating licence.

The Slum Boys finished sixth last season and are currently fourth on the log with five points from three matches.