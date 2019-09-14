Mathare United leave it late to spoil Tusker party

By VICTOR OTIENO

Substitute Klinsman Omulanga was the hero for Mathare United as they rallied to hold Tusker to a 1-1 draw in a Kenya Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

Tusker captain Timothy Otieno broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a well-taken penalty before Omulanga cancelled out his effort deep into stoppage time.

The results means the former KPL champions remain without a win in the new season as Tusker were thumped 5-2 by Gor Mahia while Mathare drew 0-0 with Bandari in Round One.

In the poorly attended clash, the brewers threatened early when Luke Namanda sent a close range strike, which goalkeeper Job Ochieng palmed away for a fruitless corner. Robert Matano's charges thereafter failed to snatch the lead from two other successive attempts.

Mathare United skipper Kevin Kimani would have punished the brewers on the sixth minute, but his control was poor and a yellow shirt cleared the ball to safety.

Two minutes later, former Gor Mahia midfielder George "Blackberry" Odhiambo was on the offensive, but he rushed and fired wide from inside the box. Otieno saw his long range strike on the 17th minute saved by goalkeeper Ochieng.

Both sides approached the match cautiously and four minutes later, Mathare's first attempt at goal arrived when Clifford Alwanga's header went straight to Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

After the restart, the hosts introduced academy graduate Erick Zakayo for "Blackberry" which was their only substitution of the match, while Mathare replaced John Mwangi, Chris Ochieng and Roy Okal with Tyson Otieno, Omulanga and Alphonce Ndonye respectively.

Luke Namanda was fouled inside the box by David Owino and Timothy Otieno buried the penalty but just as Matano looked to have picked his first win of the season, Tyson Otieno produced a moment of individual brilliance.

The midfielder left four yellow shirts in his wake and Omulanga capitalised on the mix-up to send a rasping drive into the top right corner from the edge of the box. Mvuyekure had no reply as the Slum Boys secured a point.