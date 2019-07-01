Mathare United midfielder set to join Egyptian club

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya is set to join Egyptian top tier side FC Masr.

FC Masr was recently promoted to the Egyptian Premier League after finishing top of Group B in the second division last season.

Nyakeya, who joined Mathare United in June 2016, guided the Slum Boys to a sixth place league finish in the 2018/19 season with an impressive tally of 15 goals and seven assists.

This was an improvement from the previous campaign where he bagged the Midfielder of the year award after scoring 14 goals and assisting six others.

His exploits had seen him emerge as a top transfer target for record SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia as well as newly promoted moneybags Wazito.

However, his move to the Cairo-based side is now at an advanced stage.

“He jetted out of the country on Monday morning and he is expected to sign with them once he completes his medical. The club (FC Masr) is so impressed by his steady progress and believe he is the next big thing in Kenyan football,” a source privy to the transfer told Nation Sport.

Should he put pen to paper, Nyakeya will become the third Kenyan to play in the Egyptian top tier after Simeon Mulama, Pascal Ochieng’ and Isaiah "Song" Omondi.