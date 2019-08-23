Mathare leave Leopards on their fours

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Mathare United compounded AFC Leopards’ preseason woes with a 4-1 thrashing as the four-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) tournament entered homestretch at the GEMS Cambridge International School on Friday.

After going down 4-1 to Wazito on Thursday, Mathare paraded a stronger team against Ingwe and they were evidently the better side. New signing Daniel Lual opened the scoring for the Slum Boys in the 21st minute slotting past Benjamin Ochan after being played through by James Kinyanjui.

Both teams made a raft of changes after the breather with Mathare notably replacing injured goalkeeper David Okello with youngster Job Ochieng while AFC Leopards withdrew Ismaila Diara and Tresor Ndikumana for Boniface Mukhekhe and Hansel Ochieng respectively.

Ingwe appeared a much organized side after the changes but it is the Slum Boys who went further ahead, Lual doubling the lead in the 65th.

Boniface Mukhekhe pulled one back for AFC Leopards with a rasping drive from inside the box in the 71st before Kevin Kimani made it 3-1 two minutes later with a powerful header after an inviting cross from David Owino on the left.

Tyson Otieno completed the job with five minutes left, slaloming past two defenders before beautifully looping the ball past an advancing Ochan.

Wazito and KCB played to a 1-1 draw in the second match at the same venue. Ugandan Matthew Odongo, who has previously featured for Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker FC, handed Wazito the lead at the half hour mark but Dennis Odhiambo drew KCB level from the spot in the 75th after Bernard Ochieng fouled Simon Abuko in the box.